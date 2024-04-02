Funding for the digitalization of the ports of Eastern Sicily

The Port System Authority of the Sea of Sicily
Orientale announced that it had received from the Ministry of Agriculture
Infrastructure and Transport: communication of the green light to two
loans with a total value of approximately €2.4 million
for the development and implementation of the IT systems of the
National Digital Logistics Platform (PLN), with particular focus on
with regard to interconnection with Port Community Systems (PCS),
tools with which the daily movements of
millions of goods and passengers. "In recent months," he explained, "
the president of the port authority, Francesco Di Sarcina - we have
participated in the ministerial call for proposals for digitalization
supply chain, thanks to the NextGenerationEU programme
as part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan). The news
of admission is proof of the excellent work done
by our offices with the aim of providing services to the
ports that are increasingly technological and designed for the future."