European transport associations are calling on the EU to pay more money for the sector
According to ESPO, ports need investments of more than 80 billion euros over the next decade
Bruxelles
April 2, 2024
Forty-four European transport sector associations
have urged the institutions of the European Union to allocate
more financial resources for the sector, as this is
strategic importance to respond to geostrategic challenges,
Europe's environmental and capacity as demonstrated by the
highlighted - recent and ongoing crises. 'If Europe wants to
Strengthen your resilience, be a leader in the transition
towards zero-emission energy and, finally, completing the grid
trans-European transport - underlined in a statement
- must translate his words into deeds and reflect these
ambitions in the new EU transport budget'.
'The significant and excess number of applications in the context of the
of the current amount allocated by the Connecting Europe programme
Facilities to the transport sector - the 44
associations - once again highlights that the ambitions and
challenges are high, but they are not met with what is necessary
support from the EU. The Conclusion for Leaders and Politicians
European standards should be clear: this is Europe's
time to reverse the trend of underfunding of the
transport sector and to raise the bar. An even more
for the transport sector, or a similar
financing, is the best guarantee to provide a high level of
added value to the EU, to promote a level playing field
throughout Europe and to enable investment without regret."
On the occasion of today's Communication, the European Sea Ports
Organisation (ESPO) recalled that in the decade 2024-2034
investment in European ports amounts to more than
€80 billion, mainly 26% of which will be allocated to
the expansion of port areas, quays and terminals,
24% to the construction of necessary infrastructures and services
for the energy transition of ports and activities
10% to the improvement of maritime access,
8% to infrastructure to improve the movement of goods
within ports and 7% for the purchase of equipment and
to the construction of superstructures.
The joint communiqué was signed by ACI
Europe, ARDAN, ASECAP, CER, CLECAT, CLIA Europe, COCERAL, CPMR, EBU,
ECASBA, ECG, ECSA, EFIP, EIM, EIT UM, EMPA, EMTA, ERF, ERFA, ESC,
ESO, ESPO, ESPORG, ETA, ETF, EuDA, Eurocities, Europlatforms,
FEPORT, FERRMED, FIEC, INE, IRU, IWI, IWTP, POLIS, SEA Europe, UETR,
UIP, UIRR, UITP, UNIFE, UNISTOCK and Waterborne.
