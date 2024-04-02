Tomorrow the three-day strike for the port workers' contract begins

Remembering that tomorrow the three-day strike begins
Unitary National Agreement for the Port Workers' Contract
together with Fit Cisl and Uiltrasporti, the Filt Cgil has announced
that it has not "yet received adequate responses to the
demands made with our platform of claims."
"With the renewal," the Transport Federation specified
of the CGIL - we ask for a fair wage that allows us to recover
purchasing power, which has been significantly reduced over the years,
last two years and to recognise a fair adjustment to inflation
Future. In addition, Filt Cgil pointed out, it is necessary to make concrete
The Early Retirement Accompaniment Fund for Dockers
recognising, at the same time, this activity as work
wearing. In addition, all the
contractual instruments relating to health and safety,
updating them with respect to new needs and homologating them
throughout the country. It is therefore necessary to:
renew the collective bargaining agreement for port workers and,
at the same time, to defend its founding principles and rights
acquisitions that have, until now, contributed to ensuring the unity of the
and the resilience of the entire port system."
Filt reminded that if the
strikes that will affect various ports, including Ravenna and Trieste,
A demonstration will be held in Genoa next Friday
national.