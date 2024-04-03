Self-driving systems provide benefits to trucking companies and drivers, they assure from China
Deshun Logistics experiments with Inceptio Technology's technologies in commercial travel
Shanghai
April 3, 2024
If in the United States and Europe the experimentation of vehicles
self-driving heavy vehicles is going hand in hand with
the introduction of rules that have so far allowed the circulation of
roads of cooperative or partially autonomous vehicles, in particular
China's development of this driving technology seems to be at a more advanced stage.
advanced, as it is for electric vehicles.
Inceptio Technology, a leading company in China in the development of
autonomous driving technologies for heavy-duty vehicles, announced a
increasing the use of its solutions and technologies from
national cold chain logistics providers for
achieve greater cost reduction and gains in terms of
efficiency on long-haul routes.
In the middle of last year, the Chinese company celebrated the
40 million kilometres of experimental journeys and
self-driving vehicles built without the occurrence of
incidents and announced the adoption of a
Own self-driving system by Shandong Deshun
Cold Chain Logistics (Deshun Logistics), a company that, with a
fleet of more than 100 trucks, provides logistics services for the chain
between several provinces, including Shandong, Hebei and
Inner Mongolia in northern China where it used three vehicles
heavy 6x4 equipped with the Inceptio autonomous driving system.
Lianfu Yu, CEO of Deshun Logistics, pointed to the increase in
safety resulting from the adoption of the driving system
which, he specified, also has "a positive effect
on the company's turnover represented by a reduction in premiums
insurance companies'. Yu highlighted other forms of savings
determined by autonomous driving: "In the past," he explained
A journey of 1,000 kilometers required the presence of two
drivers, but the Inceptio autonomous driving system allows us to
operate on these routes with only one driver. It also allows us to
to save hundreds of yuan per way, reducing the consumption of
fuel of five litres per 100 kilometres. All things considered, the
The annual cost of use of each truck is almost halved."
Ding, one of Deshun Logistics' fleet managers,
also ensured that the system provides a
drivers as the company is paying them a
"For example, let's assume that for
The round trip of 600 kilometers our gain would be
3,000 yuan. Previously, the amount would have been
split between two drivers. Now, that 3,000 yuan goes to a single
driver. In addition, the company saves about 400 yuan in
fuel for the trip. The system reduces our fatigue and
allows us to travel more distance every day and
earn more. It's great!"
Not to dampen Yu and Ding's enthusiasm, but you can't
Don't point out that all that glitters isn't gold.
Observing, for example, that if previously it took two
drivers for a journey of one thousand kilometres, with the new system
self-driving, which - as Inceptio and Deshun assure
Logistics - reduces the physical and mental effort of the driver,
driver will be less stressed, but
will certainly have to be replaced (hopefully) at the wheel of the
such a long distance, unless you travel at a certain speed.
Usually not allowed on all arteries
road and motorway transport all over the world.
You can also be glad that the drivers of the company
logistics enjoy - as guaranteed by Ding - an advantage
economic impact resulting from the adoption of the self-driving system,
although it is not clear whether it is limited to a part of the
savings achieved by the company or is effectively a consequent double compensation
to halving the number of drivers. It's going to be great, as he assures
Ding, but, if that's the case, maybe it won't be when
More operators will have self-driving vehicles, and half of them will be self-driving
drivers who, in all likelihood, will return to receive
A fee of 1,500 yuan for that 600-kilometer trip.
