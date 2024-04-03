Confitarma, Assogasliquidi-Federchimica and UNEM are concerned about the revision of the ETD directive

On the eve of the forthcoming ECOFIN Council of Ministers of
Finance of the European Union, which will be held on 12
April, the Italian Shipowners' Confederation (Confitarma), the
Assogasliquidi-Federchimica and the Union of Energies for Mobility
(UNEM) reiterated their strong concerns about the discussions in
Course on the proposal to eliminate the tax exemption
on marine transport fuels contained in the proposal
proposed by the European Commission to revise the directive
on Energy Taxation (ETD) as part of the "Fit
for 55".
Expressing thanks and appreciation for the position
the Italian Government's opposition to the compromise text,
by the Belgian Presidency of the Council of the EU and considered
the presidents of the three associations, Mario Zanetti,
Andrea Arzà and Gianni Murano, reaffirmed the importance of the
maintenance of the tax exemption on the activities of
refuelling to a sector recognised as strategic,
moreover, already heavily penalized by the recent entry
in force of the ETS framework.
We can't afford - explained Zanetti, Arzà and
Murano - to further jeopardize resources useful to the
business investment in research into new fuels,
key to meeting the ambitious challenge of
decarbonisation, by adopting measures that penalise the economy, the
energy security and, indirectly, for the same protection
of the environment.