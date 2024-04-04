The earthquake in Taiwan seriously damaged the infrastructure of the port of Hualien

The violent earthquake that struck Taiwan yesterday caused
considerable damage to the port of Hualien, which is located near the
of the epicenter of the system. La Taiwan International Ports
Corporation (TIPC), the company that manages the port and which reports to the
Ministry of Transport and Communications, after an inspection
led to the port area by an emergency response team
said the tremors caused considerable damage as a result of the
of the displacement of several tens of centimeters of many
port infrastructure. In order to ensure safety, the TIPC has
the immediate suspension of activities in the port and
the evacuation of personnel. In addition, the TIPC specified that the
oil group China National Petroleum Corporation, after
closed the pipeline valves immediately after the earthquake,
conducted an inspection of the port area of Hualien which did not
Damage to the pipeline has been detected.