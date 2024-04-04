The AD Ports group involved in the construction of the new large Iraqi port of Al-Faw

The UAE's Abu Dhabi Ports (AD Ports) has signed with the
General Company for Ports of Iraq (GCPI) an agreement to establish
a joint venture to develop the new large Iraqi port of
Al-Faw and its special economic zone, which are in the process of being
construction
(
of 6
April
2010). The agreement includes potential investments for the
construction and operation of other ports and economic zones in Iraq
as well as the infrastructure connecting with these areas.
The agreement follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed by the parties to
September 2021 followed last August by an addendum aimed at
intensify cooperation between AD Ports and GCPI.