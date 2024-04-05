DP World and Rumo will build a new grain and fertilizer terminal in the port of Santos

La Embraport - Empresa Brasileira de Terminais Portuários
(DP World Santos) of the terminal operator DP World group in Dubai and the
Brazilian railway company Rumo have signed an agreement
to build a new grain and fertilizer terminal in the
port of Santos, which will have a capacity of
up to 12.5 million tonnes, of which nine million tonnes
million tonnes of cereals and 3.5 million tonnes of
fertilizers. The agreement has a duration of 30 years and provides that DP
World carries out port operations and services by
for the installation of the new terminal, part of the
managed under concession in the Brazilian port.
The investment planned for the construction of the terminal is
of 2.5 billion reais ($496 million). It is estimated that the
construction, which will begin after obtaining the
authorizations required, will have a duration of 30 months. DP
World has specified that the construction of the new terminal will not
will have an impact on the container traffic handled by the
group in the Brazilian airport.