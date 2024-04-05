Training courses for GNV crews to avoid collisions with cetaceans and sea turtles

The shipping company GNV of the MSC group together with the
CIMA Foundation (International Centre for Monitoring)
Environmental), as part of the Life Conceptu Maris project,
launched training courses for the "conservation of the
biodiversity and collision risk" for more than
100 captains and officers of their ships. The initiative has
the aim of training and raising awareness among staff and crews
illustrating to them the behaviors to be adopted to minimize
the risk of collision with cetaceans and sea turtles. With that
Purpose Expert Researchers will explain to them how to identify and
determine the species and the tools will be provided to be able to
report sightings on a dedicated platform
aimed at sharing information in real time with Harbour Masters and
other vessels. Through these reports, not only will it be
carried out ship collision prevention work with the
marine fauna, but an important contribution will also be made
the collection of data for the monitoring and census of
species that inhabit the Mediterranean.
Paola Tepsich, researcher at CIMA Foundation, explained
and among the actions envisaged by the project "Conservation of
Cetaceans and Pelagic Sea Turtles in Med Managing Actions for their
Recovery in Sustainability" (Conceptu Maris), which is
funded under the European Union's LIFE programme, 'there is a
also the training of the staff of the shipping companies
operate in the Mediterranean. For this reason - he specified - we at
CIMA Foundation has created a dedicated course
identification of cetacean and turtle species present
in our seas. Following the course, the officers of the companies
will really make a great contribution to our
research, also because they will be able to understand what are the
behaviours and factors that increase the risk of collision with
animals in the open sea. Not forgetting how much it is
Their role in the conservation of sea giants is significant
also for the awareness-raising action they can exert on the
passengers'.