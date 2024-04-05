Meeting in Brussels to avoid the negative impact of the ETS Directive on EU ports

The Italian Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Transport,
Edoardo Rixi, announced that yesterday in Brussels, on the sidelines of the
informal Transport Council, a meeting was held in
attended by representatives of Spain, Cyprus, Finland,
Malta, Greece, Croatia, Lithuania, France, Germany and Slovenia with
The objective, he explained, is to "consolidate the positions and
continue to keep the EU Commission's focus on the
ETS dossier for the maritime sector'. Following the
the extension of the ETS to shipping for the exchange of
EU emission allowances, with effect from 1 January last,
In fact, several European ports have expressed concerns about
the negative impact on the competitiveness of ports
that could lose market share compared to the
non-European competitors.
Rixi said it was "a meeting
useful for defining the next steps by Member States
share the need for urgent action to
address the impact of the extension of the ETS Directive to the sector
maritime. At stake, he said, is competitiveness
of EU transhipment ports, without any positive effect on the
reduction of emissions that would only be "diverted"
on non-EU ports'. The common objective - specified the
Deputy Minister - is "to avoid weakening the capacity of the
at a time when geopolitical crises are threatening the
Our logistics lines are at great risk."