The unions underline the very high participation in the strike for the renewal of the contract of the port workers

The unions highlight the very high participation in the strike in the
Italian ports for the renewal of the national collective agreement
expired on 31 December. Emphasizing that the protest,
It began on Wednesday and ended today after the demonstration
national union in Genoa, has reached very high peaks of adhesion, the
Secretary General and the National Secretary of Uiltrasporti,
Claudio Tarlazzi and Giuliano Galluccio, expressed a
Thank you to all the workers of the ports "who
They sacrificed their working days to prove
the importance of this contract renewal. Salary recovery,
Security and greater protection, they stressed, are the
from which we cannot retreat and we hope that the parties will
are now ready to return to the negotiating table in
in an effective and collaborative way, otherwise we are ready to
continue our protest."
The national secretary of the Filt Cgil, Amedeo D'Alessio,
pointed out that "the ports today are practically all at a standstill
with up to 100% adhesion in some airports. Today," he added,
from all the Italian ports on strike and from the demonstration
Genoa, where about 1,500 people participated, arrives
There is a strong demand to reopen negotiations in a concrete way for the
the renewal of the national contract, bridging the gaps both on the
economic part, but also in relation to certain issues
specifications that pertain to the regulatory part. Among our
D'Alessio recalled that there are demands for a fair wage, to unblock the
Decree for the Accompanying Fund for Early Retirement for
the dockers, the recognition of arduous work, strengthen all
contractual instruments relating to health and safety
and finally to make our contribution to the reform of the
ports'.