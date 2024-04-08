Deutsche Bahn reportedly solicited a group of potential bidders to submit proposals to acquire DB Schenker

The German railway group Deutsche Bahn is said to have urged
a group of potential bidders, including the company
logistics DSV and the A.P. Møller-Mærsk shipping groups
and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), to submit by
Proposals for the acquisition of its own division next month
logistics DB Schenker. This was announced by the news agency
"Bloomberg" specifying that the invitation would be
also addressed to the Saudi shipping company Bahri as well as
to Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund ADQ, which controls the port group
Abu Dhabi Ports and a consortium formed by CVC Capital
Partners and Carlyle Group,
"Bloomberg" also pointed out that in a
e-mail communication from the German group DB stated that it is
the evaluation of preliminary offers, which the plan for the
the divestment of DB Schenker is proceeding according to plan and that the
Bidders will receive more detailed information for
proceed to the next stage of the procedure, which will begin in the
next few days.