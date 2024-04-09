Africa Morocco Link has changed ownership

The company Africa Morocco Link (AML) of Tangier, which operates
ferry services between Morocco and Spain, has changed ownership.
The Bank of Africa banking group, which held 51% of the capital
AML, sold its stake to the Moroccan company
Compagnie de Transports au Maroc (CTM), while the
Attica Holdings, which owned the remaining 49% of the
AML's capital capital, sold its stake in the
Swedish shipping company Stena Line. Bank of Africa and CTM
they are both part of the entrepreneur's O Capital group
Moroccan Othman Benjelloun.
With the agreement for the sale of its stake to Stena Line,
which will change hands for €49 million, Attica has sold
also the two ferries Morocco Star and Highspeed 3 which
are operated by AML.