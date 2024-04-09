DFDS buys Ekol Logistics' entire network of road haulage services between Turkey and Europe

Danish shipping and logistics group DFDS has entered into a
Agreement to acquire the entire network of trucking services
between Turkey and Europe of the Turkish company Ekol Logistics, a network that covers
ten European nations, for DKK 1.9 billion (260 billion Danish kronor)
million euros). These are activities that employ 3,700
employees and who generated a turnover of 3.5 in 2023
billion crowns (€470 million).
The operation had been notified to the authority in advance
Turkish antitrust authority that had authorized the possible acquisition. The
completion of the transaction, expected at the beginning of the quarter
quarter of this year, is subject to the achievement of the
endorsement by the EU.
With the acquisition, DFDS connects trucking services
ceded by Ekol to its network of maritime services for the
transport of rolling stock in the Mediterranean, a network that the Danish group has
significantly expanded in 2018 with the acquisition of the
Turkish U.N. Ro-Ro Navigation
(
of 7
June 2018). "This acquisition - he underlined
DFDS Chief Executive Officer, Torben Carlsen – represents
an excellent strategic combination for DFDS. Our core
business is the transport of large volumes of trailers in a way that
Reliable and efficient use of combinations of transport
road, sea and rail. In addition, we believe that the role of
of Turkey as a production hub for Europe will become
even more relevant in the future as nearshoring
It will bring supply chains closer to end markets." DFDS has
highlighted that the forecasts are for an annual growth of +14%
of the Turkey-Europe transport market until 2028 sustained
precisely from the relocation of more
close to the final European markets.