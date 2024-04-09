Updating of the rules governing the mooring service

The Council of Ministers approved two measures
proposed by the Minister of Infrastructure and Transport and Deputy
Prime Minister, Matteo Salvini. One measure is
aimed at amending the regulations governing the service
and provides that this service shall be carried out exclusively by
personnel registered in the register of moorers, selected at
follow-up to insolvency proceedings. It also provides for mobility
between the various ports and lays down the rules governing the
tariffs, the parameters of which will be the responsibility of the Ministry
Infrastructure and Transport.
The other measure is the decree that provides for
the establishment of the joint-stock company Autostrade dello
State, wholly owned by the Ministry of Economy and Finance,
and under the "similar control" of the
Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport. which will have the
the task of managing toll state highways.