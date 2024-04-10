Maritime traffic in the Panama Canal is expected to gradually normalise between now and 2025

In view of the end of the dry season in the region,
The Panama Canal Authority took stock of the
Restrictions on maritime traffic in the important waterway
introduced due to the limited quantity of
of water in the canal and in the reservoirs that feed it caused by the
low level of rainfall. The lack of rainfall has
made it essential to reduce the number of ships in transit and, if the last
The average monthly number of units was 36 per year.
ships that have crossed the canal, including 32 neoPanamax vessels,
compared to 39 in 2022 (36 neoPanamax), the number of transits has increased
significantly reduced at the end of 2023, with 28 average transits
daily in December, including 24 of neoPanamax ships. The
Autoridad del Canal de Panamá has highlighted that 2023 is
It was the third driest year in the region since Panama
has begun to record the level of rainfall more than
140 years ago.
After a further reduction in transits at the beginning of 2024,
The Panamanian Authority pointed out that, based on the level of
of the waters in Gatun Lake and the
water management adopted at the beginning of March
announced the introduction of additional tranches of transits that are
increased to 27 ships per day. The Authority pointed out that with
the recent rains and the measures used to
Saving water, the situation is changing.
In communicating an improvement in the outlook, the authority
specified that it is not true that there is currently a
large number of ships waiting to pass through the canal,
congestion that would cause a bottleneck in the supply chain
maritime. The Authority pointed out that currently the number of
of ships waiting to transit is about 50 units,
equal to that expected under current conditions with 27 transits
available per day, and that most of the ships waiting
are in possession of a transit reservation and usually
arrive before the allotted date to cross the canal,
It is customary for ships to refuel before
start your journey.
In addition, the authority pointed out that this year the weather
average waiting time for ships arriving without a reservation is
be just under 2.5 days, well below 3.6
days recorded between January and March 2023 and 3.8 days
registered in the same period in 2022.
With regard to the outlook for the coming months, the authority
explained that the forecast points to the end of this month
the beginning of the rainy season that will continue in the months
and this should make it possible to loosen up the
restrictions on transit, making it possible to achieve
a complete normalization in 2025 reaching 36 transits
Daily.