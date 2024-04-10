Germany's Dachser has acquired compatriot Brummer Logistik

The German logistics group Dachser has entered into an agreement for
buy compatriot Brummer Logistik and its Austrian subsidiary
Brummer Logistic Solutions, companies specialized in logistics
of perishable products in the Central European markets that
last year recorded a turnover of around 128 million
euro.
Brummer Logistik was founded in 1977 in Neuburg am
Inn, in Bavaria, where it owns 40,000 square meters of warehouses for
refrigerated and frozen goods, while Brummer Logistic Solutions
It was established in 2021 and has storage areas
for 45 thousand square meters at its headquarters in St. Marienkirchen, in
Austria. Currently, the Brummer Group employs around 950 people
It has a fleet of over 300 refrigerated trucks.
"The Brummer - underlined Hans Brummer and Simone
Brummer-Leebmann the company's co-CEOs, of which
were owners before the sale to Dachser - it was
for many years one of the market leaders in the logistics of
in Austria and southern Germany. Be
part of Dachser's European network opens up to further
opportunities for growth. We are therefore bringing to the level
our partnership that has developed in the
over the years. We are strengthening our position in the market
in the long term and offering our customers new opportunities
for cross-border groupage food transport and for
Contract logistics services. This also creates security and
stability for our staff."