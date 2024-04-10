Assarmatori, the decree that delegates safety checks to recognized bodies is good

Assarmatori expressed its satisfaction with the publication in
"Official Gazette" of the decree by which the commander
General of the Harbour Master's Corps - Coast Guard,
Admiral Nicola Carlone, gave the go-ahead for the
security checks required by the International Convention
SOLAS for the protection of human life at sea, and the consequent
issuance of the necessary certificates, can also be carried out by
a body recognized by the Harbour Master's Office, and no longer
only by Corps personnel as has been the case to date.
It is a matter - pointed out the president of the association
Italian shipowner, Stefano Messina - of "a concrete step
with a view to increasing the competitiveness of the
Italian flag in relation to the other competing flags'.
"We are now waiting for the signing of the
Delegation agreements required. The fact that the body in charge must
be recognized by the General Command and be subjected to
periodicity to monitor the services provided
by the competent authority, is a guarantee factor:
Visits will continue to be carried out with the utmost rigour, but
with improved optimization and resource efficiency
Used. The work carried out by Admiral Nicola Carlone and
from its entire structure with this decree - underlined
Messina - represents another step in the
simplification and competitiveness, which the armament
has been waiting for a long time."
Assarmatori noted that another key step for
Making the Italian flag more attractive will consist of
granting a similar delegation to recognised bodies
also for the visits provided for by the MLC International Convention
2006 on maritime work, as well as for interim visits
radio inspections.