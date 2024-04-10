In 2023, freight traffic handled by the Ferrovie dello Stato group fell by -2.0%

In 2023, the revenues of the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane group were
amounted to €14.8 billion, an increase of +8.3%
over the previous year, of which €6.8 billion generated by the
Infrastructure Hub (+2.1%), €7.4 billion from the Passenger Hub
(+12.3%) and more than €1.1 billion from the Logistics Hub (+6.8%). The
operating costs increased by +9.8% to
€12.6 billion. Ebitda was
over €2.2 billion (+0.7%) and operating profit at €338 billion
million euro (+29.0%). The Italian railway group has closed
2023 with a net profit of €100 million (-50.5%).
Last year, the freight trains operated by the group
21.1 billion euro of goods traffic.
tonne-km, down -2.0% on 2022, compared to a
railway production of 43.4 million train-km (+3.2%). The
traffic achieved in 2023 on foreign territory was
10.3 billion tonne-km (-0.6%), with a production of
19.9 million train-km (+10.9%). In 2023, the Logistics Hub of the
Group reported a net loss of -80 million euros
compared to a net loss of -€143 million in the year
previous.
The group announced that in 2023 the Logistics Hub
Capital expenditure of €181.3 million (€155.6 million)
in 2022) for the continuation of the fleet renewal plan and
for the maintenance of the fleet of locomotives and wagons. About 42%
of technical investments was made by Mercitalia
Rail, 21% from Mercitalia Shunting & Terminal and 28% from
subsidiary TX Logistik in Germany.