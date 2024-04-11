Last year, container traffic in Malta decreased by -11.4%
Cruise passengers up +59.1%
La Valletta
April 11, 2024
Last year on the quays of the Maltese transhipment port
of Marsaxlokk a container traffic was handled
equal to 2.56 million TEUs. The figure, released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
Valletta's Transport and Communications Department, represents a decline in
by -11.4% compared to 2.89 million TEUs totaled in 2022.
In addition, the dicastery announced that in 2023 the traffic
cruise flights in Malta were over 900 thousand passengers,
with an increase of +59.1% over the previous year.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher