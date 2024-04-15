In the first three months of this year, goods transported by rail between China and Europe increased by +10%

China's China State Railway Group Co.
(China Railway) announced that in the first three months of this year
on the railway lines connecting China with Europe are
4,541 freight trains were operated and handled
A total of 493 thousand containers of goods traffic
TEU, with increases of +9% and +10% respectively on the former
quarter of 2023.
China Railway pointed out that this year, it is also
the experimentation of transport on the Southern Corridor has been carried out
of the New Silk Road with the journey of six freight trains from
Xi'an, Chongqing, and Yiwu in Poti, Georgia. In addition, the Chinese group
highlighted that the quality of service on the
China-Europe continues to improve, with a significant reduction in
travel times of the regular services connecting Xi'an with
Duisburg, Germany, and Chengdu with Lodz, Poland.