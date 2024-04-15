Plan to improve rail connections with the cruise terminal and airport in Genoa and Savona

A plan for the development of
connections between the national railway system and the airport of
and the passenger terminals of the ports of Genoa and
Savona. The first intervention is provided for in the agreement for the
design and implementation of the "Moving
Walkway " between Cristoforo Colombo Airport and the future
Erzelli/Airport railway stop: about 600 meters above ground
that will allow you to quickly arrive at the airport with a
Direct access to the building. To allow passengers to
move more comfortably and quickly, it will be
installed a treadmill in both directions, flanked by
pedestrian lanes. The project will be drawn up by the Municipality of
Genoa and the estimated cost of about 29 million euros.
The second project involves the construction of a walkway
similar to the airport, 300 meters long, for the connection
with the Genoa cruise station and the railway stop
Porta Principe Station, while for the port of Savona it is already
A feasibility study has been planned to connect the
Cruise terminal with the train station.