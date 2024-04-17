Euronav sells its ship management company to Anglo-Eastern

Belgium's Euronav has reached an agreement to sell Euronav
Ship Management Hellas, a company that manages the fleet of
tankers of the Antwerp company, to the
ship management Anglo-Eastern Univan of Hong Kong. The agreement - has
explained the CEO of Anglo-Eastern, Bjorn Hojgaard -
will allow both companies to focus on
what they do best and reflects the utmost confidence that
Euronav has in the ability of Anglo-Eastern to offer
as a fleet manager and in the context of a more
wide range of initiatives related to safety, quality,
digitalisation, crew training and
decarbonisation'.