Joe Kramek will be the next president and CEO of the World Shipping Council
He will take over from Butler at the end of July when the latter retires
Washington/Bruxelles/Londra/Singapore
April 17, 2024
The Board of Directors of the World Shipping Council (WSC),
the organisation representing the maritime transport sector
named Joe Kramek as the new president and
Chief Executive Officer of the Association. Kramek, who has so far
He held the position of Director of Government Relations
of the United States WSC, previously he was for 28 years
U.S. Coast Guard officer leading U.S. delegation
within the Legal Committee of the International Maritime
Organization (IMO).
Kramek will take over at the top of the WSC at the end of 2019.
next July when the current president and CEO, John Butler, who
He has been in office since 2015 and will retire.
