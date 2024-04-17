The crisis of the Cooperativa Unica Lavoratori del Porto Flavio Gioia has been made official to the institutions and trade unions

The state of crisis of the Single Cooperative raises alarm
Workers of the Flavio Gioia Port, with the possible recourse to the
collective redundancy procedure, which has been
made official by means of a communication sent to local institutions and
to the trade unions by the president of CULP, Vincenzo D'Agostino. In
It is reported that the crisis situation is also the result of
of the choices of port companies that have undermined the foundations of the
of the port company's activity despite the growth of the
of freight traffic in the Campania port, a situation that has
led CULP to record a loss of over 650 thousand euros in the
2023.
According to the Union of Trade Unions of Base Mare e Porti, "that
What is happening in the port of Salerno is a prime example
of how, in recent years, it has gone along with the pressure of shipowners
become terminal operators, not respecting Law 84/94 in silence
or even with the consent of some System Authorities
is "scientifically" decided to sacrifice the
Italian port companies and in general the nature and role of the
17 in the port area. Also the lack of
far-sightedness and preparation of some of the directors - denounces the
in a note - has done its part and today we are paying the price for it.
aftermath. Otherwise, it is not possible to explain why Flavio Goia today
is in crisis while in a terminal a few hundred meters away
He has been hired for years. How the work is organized and how
Does that terminal meet the need for flexibility? Very
more in a delicate phase for trafficking like the current one?
It is not explained why the workers of the Company (and Intempo)
calls are reduced, while lashing and lashing on
Grimaldi ships are carried out by seafarers. If you don't
understands that it is no longer time (only) to go along with the
the various shipowners who "bring work" without
put the role of Article 17 back at the centre and the need to
rebuild unique pools of manpower - continues the USB note
Sea and Ports - port companies are destined to disappear.
The eventual reform of the ports will only be the formalization of
this process is already underway. The proliferation of work in
contract with Art 16 companies characterized by tariffs at
Extreme downslack and flexibility is another cause
of this process'.
"It would be enough to apply it to the letter," USB Mare points out.
Ports - Law 86/94 to eliminate or at least limit this
system. A system that comes mainly from the workers
with increasingly difficult conditions and workloads
heavy, without investment in professionalism and safety,
with the absence of supplementary bargaining or when you are
lucky with parameters based only on productivity. It's not
This is what we want. In this sense, the national contract is also
important. Adding new elements of flexibility
within the CCNL, as some shipowners would like
following the example of Gioia Tauro, it must be opposed in every way. And it's
This is also why USB, which has now reached and surpassed, the
percentage of national representation, claims to be a
that table. The only dockers' organisation that has opened a
serious and structured reflection on these issues. Themes that will be
also debated at the national conference on 19 April in Livorno. To
workers of the Port Company of Salerno and the dockers of
Intempo - concludes the union - all our solidarity goes
and all our support."