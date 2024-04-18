The Port of Los Angeles closed the first quarter with a +29.6% growth in container traffic

In the first quarter of this year, container traffic in the
Port of Los Angeles increased by +29.6% as it was
equal to 2.38 million TEUs compared to 1.84 million in the same period
period of 2023. Both full containers at unloading are on the rise, with
1.23 million TEUs (+30.7%) and full containers at loading with
404 thousand TEUs (+42.6%) as well as empty containers with 746 thousand
TEU (+21.9%).
In March 2024 alone, the Californian port of call
handled a total of 743 thousand TEUs, with an increase of
+19.3% compared to the same month last year.
Port of Los Angeles Chief Operating Officer, Gene Seroka,
announced that it is planned to continue the accentuated
Traffic growth trend in both April and 2019
trimester.