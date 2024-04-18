A meeting has been called for April 23 at MIT on former TCT port workers

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport has convened a
for next April 23 at 3 p.m. the unions Filt Cgil, Fit
Cisl and Uiltrasporti who had asked the dicastery for a meeting to
clarifications on the future of Taranto's 330 port workers
Port Workers Agency. These are the former employees of the
Taranto Container Terminal (TCT), the company that managed the
Multi-sector pier of the port of Taranto, which in 2015 had been
liquidation, workers who have since joined the
in the Agency for the administration of work in port established
in 2017.
Recalling that the communication of the next call to the
MIT in Rome arrives on the eve of the self-convocation scheduled for
tomorrow, the Secretary General of Uiltrasporti Taranto, Carmelo
Sasso, announced that today the unions met with the
Presidency of the Apulia Region to continue the path of
retraining of former TCT workers: "We have set up -
Sasso explained - the steering committee is set for the next
meeting to update the training catalogues of the Region at the
port duties required. This allows us to deal with
a more concrete meeting with the Minister of Transport,
aiming at the reindustrialization of the entire port area. The
to retrain and relocate these workers without
unleashing social tensions - concluded Sasso - continues: now
We look forward to the government's decisions on April 23."