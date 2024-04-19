International shipping associations are asking the UN for help to protect maritime transport

In an open letter sent to the Secretary-General of the
United Nations, Antonio Guterres, sixteen international associations
maritime, port and transport sectors have asked for help
to protect maritime traffic in the light of the seizure of the
container ship MSC Aries
and its crew implemented by a
Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran Team
(
of 15
April
2024), attack - underlined the associations in the
letter - which « highlighted once again
the intolerable situation in which shipping is
become a target. This is unacceptable."
"We have witnessed," the letter to Guterres continues, "
a worrying increase in attacks on maritime transport. The
Shipping is not a casualty-free target.
Innocent seafarers have been killed and seafarers are being held in custody.
hostage. That would be unacceptable on land and is
unacceptable at sea. The world would be outraged if four planes
were kidnapped and held hostage with people
innocents on board. Unfortunately, there doesn't seem to be the same answer or
Concern for the four merchant ships and their crews
held hostage'.
Stressing that "it is a moral duty to protect the
seafarers', 'given the serious threat profile and
continuous evolution within the area - wrote the
Associations - We call for a greater military presence,
and coordinated patrols in the region, to protect our
from any further possible aggression. Associations
- concludes the letter - call on all Member States to
Member States are formally reminded of their responsibilities to the
under international law. And we demand that they be carried out
all possible efforts to free seafarers and protect the
safe transit of ships'.
The letter was signed by the ASA associations,
BIMCO, CLIA, ECSA, Intercargo, Intermanager, Intertanko, IAPH, ICS,
IFSMA, IMCA, IMEC, IPTA, ITF, Fonasba and WSC.