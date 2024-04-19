La Spezia and Carrara try to tear down the bell towers and solicit collaboration from the ports of Genoa and Savona
Summary: it is necessary to present itself on the market as a coordinated system
La Spezia
April 19, 2024
Creating a system to maintain and increase competitiveness
of the ports of the northern Tyrrhenian Sea. This is the proposal launched
today during the conference "Under the sign of the port"
held in La Spezia at the auditorium of the port "Giorgio S.
Bucchioni". In order to "create a system", obviously, we do not
The reform of port regulations has been sufficient
implemented in 2016 mainly with the aim of identifying
"port systems" to be placed under the government of the
of the Port System.
However, in the port area, parochialism seems difficult to
more than in other sectors, as seems to be confirmed by the
the speech at the conference of the Chairman of the
Port System of the Eastern Ligurian Sea: «It has always been
Mario Sommariva - the ports do not cooperate, they fight each other and
they lose the real confrontation, which is the one with the ports of the North
Europe'. To get out of this area, which is now gangrenous, the
Sommariva's proposal goes beyond the boundaries of jurisdiction
managed by the presiding authority, which includes the ports of call
of La Spezia and Marina di Carrara: "Today, in a situation
of alert," he explained, referring to the tensions
geopolitical developments, "La Spezia, strengthened by the experience of
success of real coordination and integration with Carrara, launches
an offer of concrete collaboration, first in Genoa and
Savona, in order to present itself on the market as a coordinated system that
in logistics, railways and the provision of services
even if they are supplementary to the difficulties of others, his key
winner'.
A proposal that no one knows how it will be accepted
by the interlocutor explicitly called into question: the Authority
of the Port System of the Western Ligurian Sea, which governs the ports
of Genoa and Savona, today seems to be looking more than ever at the "cases of
and in the past, when there were two Authorities
Dockers who managed the two ports, in Genoa of alliance and of "doing
team" was spoken only with reference to the ports of Marseille
and Barcelona, with intentions that went a little further
a few handshakes.
But from La Spezia they seem to be asking for more. Second
Federica Montaresi, Secretary General of the Port Authority of the Ligurian Sea
A systemic response today "is no longer
A slogan, but a compelling necessity to spend
resources rationally and to place the major works and first and foremost the
at the service of the demand that arises from the economic system of the
A country that is also getting out of outdated mental and cultural patterns.
In the case of Liguria, by coordinating and not opposing the efforts of
La Spezia and Carrara with that of Genoa and Savona, which in the next few
years will face the operational impact of the
construction sites for the construction of major works'.
The 2016 reform, supported by several
the need to concentrate investment in those ports where there is
actually needed, it cannot be said for certain that he had
success if this was one of the primary objectives, even if it is
It is reasonable to suspect that the advocates of this necessity
had other things in mind (but what? We haven't figured it out yet).
If to bring down bell towers, which have stood for centuries in
Italy (but also abroad, including Northern Europe), is not
If a piece of legislation has been sufficient, perhaps more effort is needed. And
This is also the case with the president of the Association of
shipping agents Assagenti: "It's time - he said
agreed by Paolo Pessina in his speech - to overcome the
and launch a major marketing operation
especially in the Italian and non-Italian industry, the image of the
of a port system of the Tyrrhenian arc (today
just under 60% of the country's containers) are able to
also respond with coordinated and efficient logistics to the
demand for services'.
Once the meeting is over, listen to the intentions, it doesn't seem like
secondary, to note that the proposal to "create a system"
launched by La Spezia has not been extended to Piombino and Livorno.
Maybe it will be in the "second instance", or maybe the
Tuscan ports, even on the clearest days, are too
distant to see them from the top of the bell tower.
