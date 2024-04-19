Today, in its shipyard in Marghera, Fincantieri has
delivered the new cruise ship Queen Anne
to Cunard,
company of the American group Carnival Corporation. It is the
Third unit built by the Italian company for the company
British. With 114,000 gross tons, the Queen Anne
It has a capacity of 3,000 passengers. Exit from the
Venetian plant, the ship will set sail for
Southampton, its port of departure where it will arrive on the 27th
April, before its seven-night maiden voyage to
Lisbon, May 3.
Meanwhile, today Fincantieri and the Princess cruise line
Cruises, also part of the Carnival Group, agreed to the postponement
of the delivery of the Star Princess, the next ship of
"Sphere" class, moving it from July 29, 2025 to July 26, 2025
September 2025, deferral leading to the cancellation of the
Nine inaugural cruises. Initially, the ship, the construction of which was
started at the end of last year
(
of the 11th
December 2023), will be deployed in the Mediterranean, with
departures from Barcelona and then start in autumn 2025
in the Caribbean with departures from the port of Fort Laurderdale.
The Sun Princess, the first "Sphere" class ship,
was delivered by Fincantieri to Princess last February
(
of 14
February 2024).