The Port of Barcelona has set new all-time records for monthly and quarterly container traffic

Last month, the port of Barcelona handled 6.16
million tonnes of goods, a volume that represents the new
record for the month of March and an increase of +12.8% over March
2023. The new peak was reached mainly thanks to
to the remarkable increase of +29.3% in containerized traffic that is
3.55 million tonnes, representing the
New record for this month. In addition, in March 2024, the traffic of
Container measured in 20' containers handled on docks
of the Catalan port has set a new all-time record
A total of 348 thousand TEUs were generated (+34.3%). To confirm
the contribution of containerised cargo flows to Spanish ports
caused by the ongoing geopolitical crisis in the Middle East, which
has led airlines not to allow their
ships in the Suez Canal and divert them onto the route through the
Cape of Good Hope, last month the container transshipped to
Barcelona amounted to 154,000 TEUs, a volume that represents
an exceptional growth of +63.9%. The
import and export container traffic that in March
2024 amounted to 194 thousand TEUs (+17.4%), given that
represents the new all-time record.
Liquid bulk cargo also increased last month
amounted to 1.20 million tonnes (+3.1%), of which 759 thousand
tonnes of hydrocarbons (-9.3%) and 442 thousand tonnes of other
loads (+34.7%). On the other hand, both solid bulk and dry bulk are down with 396 thousand
tonnes (-20.7%) than conventional goods with 1.01 million tonnes.
tonnes (-3.5%).
As of March 2024, passenger traffic in the Catalan port is
250,000 people (+15.4%), of which 129,000 cruise passengers
(+7.9%) and 121 thousand ferry passengers (+24.6%).
In the first quarter of 2024, total freight traffic was
16.5 million tonnes, an increase of +8.5% on the
same period last year. Containerized goods only, with
9.71 million tonnes (+20.5%), set a new record
for this time of year, a record that is absolute if the
Containers handled are counted in 20-foot containers
having amounted to 951 thousand TEUs (+22.9%). Growing are
conventional goods were also recorded with 2.74 million
tonnes (+3.0%), while liquid and solid bulk were
decreased by -7.4% and -15.5% respectively to 2.99
million and 1.08 million tonnes. In the car segment, the
Vehicle handling was 185,000 units
(-6,3%). In the passenger sector, traffic was
315,000 cruise passengers (+8.0%) and 248,000 passengers
(+10.6%).