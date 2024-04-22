Agreement between Assarmatori and ITS Academy G. Caboto for training in the maritime, port and logistics sectors

Assarmatori and ITS Academy Fondazione G. Caboto have
signed a memorandum of understanding with the aim of activating a
reciprocal and constant exchange of information to create
integrated and targeted training aimed at operators in the sector
maritime, port and logistics and to provide up-to-date
of the continuous professional and technological evolution of the sector.
In particular, ITS is committed to ensuring the quality of the
classroom training, with laboratory activities, use of
adequate equipment for exercises, assessment and
certification of the skills possessed and acquired by the students,
with trainers from the world of work and professions
(at least 60%) with documented skills
professionals, including experts chosen by Assarmatori. The latter,
For its part, it will promote boarding periods for students
deserving due to the skills acquired during the course
and commitment to learning, in the forms and
conditions provided for by the current CCNL of the sector and by the regulations in
vigour.