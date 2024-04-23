The 2023 final budget of the Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea has been approved

Yesterday the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port Authority of the Western Ligurian Sea has approved the financial statements
2023 final balance which recorded an accrual result
of €31 million compared to a negative result for
-€131.5 million in the previous year, thus bringing the
the administrative surplus as at 31 December 2023 at €241 million
euro (€212 million at 31 December 2022), of which €161 million related to
to the implementation of the programme of works.
Overall, on the revenue side, there was revenue
€108 million (€105 million in 2022) and revenue
capital expenditure of €103 million (€888 million). On the front
of expenditure amounted to €72 million in current expenditure
(€56 million) and €108 million of capital expenditure (€518 million)
million in 2022).
The PSA specified that, with regard to the revenue on account
capital, the predominant items are related to the financing of the
works of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Programming of the institution that
account for 98.93% of total capital receipts.
The most significant amount relates to contributions
€95.5 million, of which €50 million
of euros related to the PNRR funds for the implementation of the projects
"Green Ports" and "Agri-food Logistics in the
ports." There was also €21.4 million for the
recognition by MIT of the so-called "dear
materials" and €10.9 million relating to the 2020 VAT Fund.
Capital expenditures amounted to 108
million euros - the port authority specified - for the
Extraordinary Programme: commitments have been made for approximately 34
million euros, a value that added to those of the years 2019, 2020
and 2021, brings to €2.142 billion the volume of investments already
assumed.
The Management Committee then approved the new budget
of the organic plan of the port authority, which provides for an expansion of the
for a total of about fifty positions, going from 335 to 386
employable staff units, including three positions
Management.