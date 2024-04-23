The downward trend in the economic performance of Kuehne + Nagel continues

In the first quarter of this year, the trend continued
decrease in the value of the group's economic performance
Kuehne + Nagel, a trend that has characterized all the
Main business segments in which the Group operates
Swiss. Net sales in the period amounted to 5.51
billion Swiss francs (€5.7 billion), with a
down -18.4% on the first three months of 2023. EBITDA and EBIT
amounted to €567 million (-28.3%) and €376 million respectively
CHF (-38.6%) and net profit totalled CHF 278 million
(-39,8%).
In the field of maritime shipping alone,
division that in the first quarter of 2024 moved a
traffic equal to one million TEU containers (+1.5%), turnover
net income was over CHF 1.9 billion (-27.8%),
EBITDA of €204 million (-41.7%) and operating profit of €197 million
(-42,7%). In the air freight segment, which handled
volumes amounted to 491 thousand tons (+3.4%), net sales were
CHF 1.6 billion (-15.0%), EBITDA of CHF 111 billion
million (-35.5%) and EBIT of €94 million (-39.0%). The division that
deals with road haulage of goods has achieved a turnover
net income of €860 million (-10.0%), EBITDA of €44 million (-33.3%) and
EBIT of €30 million (-42.3%). In the contract logistics sector
Net sales amounted to more than €1.1 billion
Swiss francs (-9.8%), EBITDA at €217 million (+0.9%) and EBIT
to €55 million (-11.3%).
"In a difficult context," commented the administrator
Group Delegate, Stefan Paul - Kuehne + Nagel started
the 2024 financial year with significant but lower results
compared to last year. Our focus on efficiency and
the optimisation of the structures has allowed us to reduce the
unit costs of 12% in maritime logistics and 14% in
air logistics'.