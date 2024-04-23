Grimaldi consolidates its presence in China with the new headquarters in Shanghai

The Italian shipping group Grimaldi has consolidated its
its presence in China with the opening of the new headquarters in Shanghai
of Grimaldi Shipping Agency Shanghai, the agency of the
Neapolitan in China. The new offices are located in Sinar Mas Plaza,
the tallest skyscraper in the old town from which you can
can enjoy a view of the Bund and Pudong, symbols of the
China's economic capital.
The agency, which currently consists of a team of 15 people
directed by the general manager Francesco Zhou, was
established last year in order to better assist the
customers of the Grimaldi group. He is responsible for representing the group
Neapolitan in China, taking particular care of relations with the houses
national automotive companies. Grimaldi recalled that, in fact,
response to a growing demand for transport by
main vehicle manufacturers, from 2022 the shipping group
employs its ships on regular routes to and from the Far Reaches
Orient. Currently, Grimaldi connects China to the Mediterranean, to the
Northern Europe and West Africa with regular calls at the ports of
Shanghai and Tianjin, but also Yantai, Lianyungang and Xiamen.