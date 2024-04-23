In the first quarter of 2024, UPS Group revenues decreased by -5.3%
Net profit down -41.3%
Atlanta
April 23, 2024
In the first quarter of this year, the logistics group's revenues
and UPS express deliveries decreased by -5.3% due to
amounted to $21.7 billion compared to $22.9 billion in
same period in 2023. The only revenue recorded by the company
generated by domestic express deliveries have been even
to €14.2 billion (-5.0%), those produced by express deliveries
4.3 billion (-6.3%) and revenues from
other logistics activities at €3.2 billion (-5.3%). The Useful
operating income was €1.6 billion (-36.5%) and net profit of €1.6 billion (-36.5%)
$1.1 billion (-41.3%).
Specifying that the results achieved by the group in the first
2024 quarter are in line with expectations, Carol Tomé,
CEO of UPS, announced that the following will soon be
Both an increase in shipment volumes and growth are expected
turnover, which for the entire financial year is expected to be
approximately $92.0 billion to $94.5 billion vs. $91.0 billion
in 2023.
