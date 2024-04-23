In 2023, CEPIM - Interporto di Parma recorded a +6.8% growth in production value

The Shareholders' Meeting of CEPIM Spa - Interporto di Parma
approved the 2023 financial statements, which present a value of the
production of €12.3 million, an increase of +6.8%
over the previous financial year. EBITDA was equal to
to €2.9 million (+24.0%) and net profit to €788 thousand (+223.2%).
Chief Executive Officer Fabio Rufini highlighted that,
despite the fact that in 2023 there were new difficulties
geopolitics that have caused interference in trade
international trade unions, CEPIM has implemented an important reversal of
trend on "core" activities, generating a
Positive closing of the financial statements, ahead of forecasts
of the business plan, and an improvement in the corporate structure
and the net financial position. "We are very satisfied
of the results achieved - added the President of CEPIM,
Gianpaolo Serpagli - which confirm the solidity of our
business model and the ability to meet the challenges of the
market. We are working on several fronts to consolidate the
growth, both to make our products more efficient and to improve our
structures, as well as to expand our national business relationships
and international'.
In this regard, Rufini underlined that "the new
Railway terminal to be ready in July 2024
represents a fundamental step in increasing our
competitiveness in the market and create further synergies with the
industrial fabric of the territory. Our investment, of more than
17 million euros - he specified - will be implemented in full
Compliance with environmental sustainability objectives
of the EU 2030 agenda and will be adapted to the new European standards
in terms of length and weight. All of this makes us
will double the number of trains operated today
from the freight village and facilitate the intermodal exchange of goods and
by road and rail'.