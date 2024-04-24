DSV's quarterly economic performance continues to decline

In the first quarter of 2024, the trend of
year-on-year decrease in the value of the economic performance of the
DSV logistics group in place since the end of 2022 although,
limited to revenues, the turnover recorded in the period was
An increase compared to the previous three quarters. In the
In the first three months of this year, the Group's revenues amounted to
38.3 billion Danish kroner (€5.1 billion), with a
-6.4% decrease on the first quarter of 2023, of which 12.1
billion crowns (-14.7%) generated by air shipments, 10.5
billion (-11.7%) from maritime shipments, 10.4 billion (+3.3%)
from road shipments and DKK 6.0 billion (+6.5%)
other logistical activities. The value of EBITDA increased
amounted to SEK 5.0 billion (-15.3%), with a contribution of 2.9 billion crowns.
billion (-25.5%) from air and sea shipments, of 703 million
(-1.1%) from road shipments and €1.3 billion (+5.6%) from
other logistics solutions. Operating profit totaled 3.6
billion (-22.1%), with contributions from the three main segments
of €2.6 billion (-27.6%), €490 billion
million (-1.0%) and 500 million (-8.8%). Net profit was
by DKK 2.4 billion, down -27.2%.
In the first three months of 2024, the decline continued
of the volumes of air shipments handled by the group that are
results of 337 thousand tons (-8.5%), while - after four
Quarters of decline - Marine shipments recorded
An increase of +1.5% having been equal to 635 thousand TEU containers.