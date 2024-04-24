The 2023 final budget of the Port Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea has been approved
Last year, the number of port workers in Livorno and Piombino decreased by 46 to 1,767, of which 1,499 were operational (1,632 in 2022) and 268 administrative (181)
Livorno
April 24, 2024
Today, the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea has approved the report
2023 year, during which the institution
committed to the modernisation of the ports of Livorno, Piombino and
of the Island of Elba €121.5 million compared to account expenditure
capital for investments of €52.6 million in 2022. Of the funds
invested in 2023, €82 million was disbursed by the
State and allocated in part to interventions for
the electrification of the quays of the ports of Livorno, Piombino and
Portoferraio (€76.1 million), to the resection of the
access channel of the port of Livorno, on the Torre del Marzocco side (three
million plus a further 4.3 million in own resources
and €13.5 million from an EIB loan) and
the acquisition of an area within the Vespucci Freight Village
in which to build the project's new cold warehouse
Livorno Cold Chain (€1.3 million). On the other hand, the port authority has
financed with more than €14 million of own resources other
interventions, including dredging works in the port of Livorno (6.8
millions).
In 2023, current account receipts amounted to €48 million
euro (+6.9%), including €26.8 million from taxes
port and anchorage fees, with an increase of four million
over the previous year.
As at 31 December 2023, the administrative surplus
a decrease of almost €50 million compared to the
at the beginning of the year, totalling €99 million
of which €62 used in the 2023 budget
coverage of the financing of the planned works.
At today's meeting of the Management Committee,
in addition, the 2023 update of the Plan was presented
Organic Ports (POP), which was carried out by the
in collaboration with ISFORT (Istituto Superiore di
Training and Research for Transport) and which highlights how in 2023
the number of port workers decreased by 46
falling from 1,813 in 2022 to 1,767, of which 1,499 are operational (1,632
in 2022) and 268 administrative (181 in 2022). The study finds that
the decline in operations is concentrated in the port of Livorno,
where the number of employees decreased by 101 units, rather than
not in Piombino, where the reduction was 32 employees. In
in particular, the total number of employees in the port of Livorno
has suffered a sharp contraction, especially among companies
concessionaires (-59) and, to a lesser extent, among port companies
authorised to carry out port operations and services
(-20 employees). In the course of 2023, the administrative functions in the
Port of Livorno, in particular in the companies referred to in Article 18,
increased by 80 employees compared to 155 in 2022. In the port of
Piombino's workforce is made up of 272
people, with a decrease of -8.4% compared to 2022 due to, also in
this case, from the decrease in the number of operatives, which passed between 2022 and
2023 from 271 to 232 people, while the administrative staff are
increased by seven units, from 26 to 33 people.
"From 2019 onwards - explains the Organic Ports Plan - the
The decline in port staff was rather homogeneous
on all components of port work, including due to the
of the Covid-19 pandemic event. However, while the
seem to have recovered in the period 2022-2023 the
cumulative reduction from 2020 to 2022 (with a positive differential
of 13 units between 2009 and 2023), those in operation, after a
timid rebound in 2022, they seem to have resumed the downward curve
(compared to 2019, 82 employees are missing)'.
Among other insights, the POT analyzes the tasks
specifying that to date seven main tasks
absorb more than two-thirds of the workforce (69.3% of the
total) and are related to the operational activities of loading and
unloading of the vessel (coordinator/shift supervisor, crane operator
multi-purpose, forklift driver, landing operations officer,
lashing operations). The performance of these tasks requires, in the
44% of cases, a skilled worker (coordinator/shift supervisor,
crane operator and multi-purpose rally operator), while for all other tasks
(25.3%) a general worker is sufficient. The Figures
white-collar workers account for a much larger share of the
compared to the operatives, settling at just over
10.5% of the total workforce (administrative employees,
operational and technical). The remaining 20.2% of employees are divided between
managerial figures and with specialized technical tasks
(refrigeration managers and technicians, experts, etc.).
The Organic Ports Plan also underlines how the position of the
of the Port Employment Agency, authorized pursuant to art. 17,
paragraph 5, the provision of temporary work within the airport
of Livorno, remains rather precarious. Critical data continues to
be represented by the fragility of the labour pool
compared to the total workforce of port companies
specialised in the procurement of portions of the operational cycle,
employees with functions similar to those of the pool and with which
The latter then enters into direct competition. In this regard,
The document notes that between 2021 and 2022, the volume of
the Agency's goodwill has steadily declined in the face of
instead of an increase in the number of shifts worked by companies pursuant to Article 16.
Over the past year, however, both the Agency's start-ups and the
total shifts of port companies recorded a
sharp contraction compared to the previous year.
