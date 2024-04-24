Grimaldi has taken over the ro-ro multipurpose Great Abidjan

The Grimaldi Group has taken over the Great Abidjan
,
fourth of six multipurpose ro-ro units of the "G5" class
commissioned to the South Korean shipyard Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. in
Ulsan. 250 metres long, 38 metres wide and with a deadweight of
45,684 tons, the new ship, like her sister ships of the G5 class,
can carry 4,700 linear meters of rolling cargo, 2,500
CEU (Car Equivalent Unit) and 2,000 TEU containers. Compared to the
previous class G4, the new units have a capacity of
rolling stock unchanged, while that for
container.