In the third quarter of 2023, cargo traffic in EU ports decreased by -6.5%

In the third quarter of 2023, European Union ports
handled 806.9 million tonnes of cargo, a decrease of
-6.5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, which
represents the fifth consecutive quarterly decline. The
Reduction in volumes in the July-September period last year
covered all the main product segments:
liquids, with 304.7 million tonnes, suffered a
decrease of -5.1%; the reduction in
dry bulk totalling 172.8 million tonnes
(-14,0%); In the container sector, 190.7 million euros were handled.
million tonnes of cargo (-2.8%) and rolling stock
96.7 million tonnes; Other goods amounted to 41.9
million tonnes (-7.3%).
Eurostat has announced that in the third quarter of 2023,
landed in EU ports amounted to €500.1 million
tonnes, with a decrease of -7.2% over the same period in 2022
is the third consecutive quarterly decline, while goods
amounted to 306.9 million tonnes, with a
decrease of -5.4%, which is the eighth consecutive quarterly report.
In the third quarter of last year, the nations of the European Union
whose ports handled more than 100 million tons of goods
were the Netherlands, Spain and Italy, whose respective ports of call
recorded a traffic of 132.9 million tonnes
(-11.5%), 115.6 million tonnes (-5.3%) and 103.0 million tonnes
tonnes (-12.5%).
Also in the third quarter of 2023, Rotterdam was
the EU port that handled the largest amount of
traffic with 99.1 million tons (-8.2%). To follow the ports
of Antwerp-Zeebrugge with 58.2 million tonnes (-5.8%) and
Hamburg with 24.5 million tonnes (-6.4%).
Relatively
container traffic alone, the quarterly ranking is
always led by the port of Rotterdam with a traffic of 13.2
million TEUs (-7.8%) followed by the ports of Antwerp-Zeebrugge with
11.7 million TEUs (-6.0%), Hamburg with 7.8 million TEUs
(-9.7%) and Piraeus with 4.8 million TEUs (+8.9%). First of the ports
Gioia Tauro is Italian with 3.2 million TEUs (-6.8%).
|
- Rectification
-
- Due to our incorrect extrapolation of Eurostat data,
The strikethrough paragraph contains incorrect data. The correct paragraph is as follows:
-
- With regard to container traffic alone, the ranking
is always led by the Port of Rotterdam with a
traffic amounted to 3.4 million TEUs (-6.6%) followed by the ports of
Antwerp-Zeebrugge with 2.8 million TEUs (-9.0%), Hamburg with
2.0 million TEUs (-0.4%) and Piraeus with 1.2 million TEUs
(+5,0%). The first of the Italian ports is Gioia Tauro with
794 thousand TEUs (-14.3%).
-
- We apologize to our readers