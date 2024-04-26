Exceptional first quarter of the year for Royal Caribbean Cruises

In the first quarter of this year, the group's revenues
American cruises Royal Caribbean Cruises amounted to
$3.73 billion, which is a significant
increase of +29.2% over the first quarter of 2023 and a new record
for this time of year, and is also lower
only to the all-time record of 4.16 billion recorded in the third
last year's quarter. The most important turnover
achieved in the first quarter was achieved thanks to the
record sales of cruises, which totaled 2.54
billion (+34.0%) and from sales on board ships that
$1.19 billion (+20.0%).
The operating profit and net profit values are also the
highest ever recorded in the first quarter having been
$750 million (+176.1%) and $364 million, compared to
a net loss of -48 million in the first quarter of 2023.
To crown a very positive first quarter of 2024 for the
U.S. group also set a new all-time record for
passengers accommodated on board the ships of the fleet that for the first time
have exceeded two million units, having been
2.05 million (+13.7%).
The outlook is for further performance growth
and the number of passengers on board. Royal Caribbean has
reported that currently the demand and prices of cruises
continue to be very high, and the current one is the
best wave season in the history of the group both from the point of view of
demand and prices, with cruise fares
planned for 2024 higher than at the beginning of last year.
year. The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Caribbean
Cruises, Jason Liberty, highlighted that the ongoing momentum will be
also supported by the new ships Utopia of the Seas and Silver
Ray, whose business will start this summer. In addition
Liberty recalled that in the first quarter of this year alone, the
group has already ordered another ship, which will be the
seventh class "Oasis"
(
of 15
February 2024).