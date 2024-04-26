In the first quarter of 2024, container traffic at China's CMPort port terminals grew by +9.0%

In the first quarter of 2024, China's port terminals
China Merchants Port Holdings Co. (CMPort) moved a
container traffic of 34.4 million TEUs, an increase in
+9.0% compared to the same period last year, of which 25.4%
Millions of TEUs handled by the group's terminals in Chinese ports
(+7.7%) and almost nine million TEUs in foreign terminals (+12.9%),
including over 6.6 million TEUs (+11.7%) handled by the Terminal
Link, the company 51% owned by the shipping group
French CMA CGM and 49% from CMPort.
Meanwhile, today the Chinese terminal group has announced the
economic results recorded in 2023, the year in which the
CMPort handled 137.5 million TEUs globally, with a
Slight increase of +0.7% on 2022, of which 103.4 million TEUs
handled in China (+0.7%) and 34.1 million TEUs in terminals
(+0.5%), including 25.4 million TEUs handled by the Terminal
Link (-1.2%).
Last year, CMPort had revenues of $11.5 billion
Hong Kong dollars (US$1.5 billion), with a decline in
-8.5% on FY 2022. Ebitda was
amounted to €6.6 billion (-3.3%) and net profit to €7.4 billion
Hong Kong dollars (-18.2%).