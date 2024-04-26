Sustained quarterly growth in new orders from Wärtsilä

The Wärtsilä Corporation Group closed its first
quarter of 2024 with net sales of €1.32 billion,
down -9.8% on the same period of 2023, of which 708 million
(+5.8%) in the maritime technology segment alone.
Operating profit amounted to €127 million (+38.0%), with
contribution of €77 million (+11.6%) from the Marine division. Net profit
was €86 million compared to €61 million in the first
three months of last year.
In the first quarter of 2024, new orders acquired by the group
have reached a value of €1.92 billion
(+10.6%), of which €916 million (+23.1%) in the Marine segment. To 31
Last March, the group's order book stood at 7.29
billion (+18.5%), with €3.01 billion pertaining to the segment
Marine.
Commenting on the results achieved in the first quarter of
This year, the Chairman and CEO of Wärtsilä,
Håkan Agnevall, referring only to the technology segment
for the maritime sector, noted that, 'driven by the
demand for naval capacity and the renewal of
ships related to decarbonisation, investments in new
ships were significantly higher than the first
quarter of 2023. Increased capacity utilization and
its steady increase by shipyards," he added
supported the increase in ship delivery volumes."