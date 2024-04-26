Porto Marghera, ok to the renewal of the concession to Terminal Intermodale Venezia

Today, the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port Authority of the Northern Adriatic Sea has approved
unanimously agreed on the new concession for 25 years - from 2025 to
2050 - at TIV - Terminal Intermodale Venezia, the company
jointly owned by Mariner of the Maltese group Hili and
Marinvest of the Swiss shipping group MSC, which operates a
container terminal in the port of Porto Marghera (Venice). The
concession provides for investments by TIV amounting to €118 million
of €31 million, of which €31 million in terms of value of state-owned property, with works
modernization and efficiency of the assets that make up the
terminals, and the remaining €87 million earmarked for investments in
Equipment, Information Technology & Automation
The PSA specified that the Advisory Commission and the
Management Committee, which gave the go-ahead for the renewal of the
concession, "have also positively assessed the
growth prospects, the solid investment plan, the
enhancement of traffic and its intermodal share, the increase in
productivity and safety levels. It is also a
- specified the port authority - of a plan attentive to the
sustainability, as it aims to reduce congestion
traffic in and out of the terminal and reduce the
overall emissions through energy performance that
make fuel efficiency and reduce emissions (with modernisation of
of the vehicle fleet, installation of photovoltaic panels, use of
LED lighting in the forecourts and power supply enhancement
for refrigerated containers). The new twenty-five-year concession
- underlined the Port Authority - represents for the airport a
consolidation and an important sign of confidence with a view to
growth for the port of Veneto and for all its
supporting infrastructural upgrading, growth
port traffic and work in the difficult economic context
international'.
At today's meeting, the Management Committee also approved
the Port Authority's 2023 general report, which shows a surplus of
administration of more than €101.1 million, a cash balance of
over €201 million, a current account result of over
€26.2 million. Investments in real estate (mainly
related to functional recovery and maintenance), works, excavations and
more than 144 million euros have been allocated to the maintenance of the canals.
euro. Financial exposure to mortgages continues to decline
from €72.2 million in 2022 to €63.4 million
of 2023. The Committee also approved the amendment to the
residual assets and liabilities for the financial year 2023
amounted to €467 million at the end of the year, respectively.
and €567 million and are mainly linked to the
funding received for works, in particular under the
PNRR funds.