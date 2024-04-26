In 2023, the goods transported by Rail Cargo Group decreased by -11%
Revenues down -1.8%
Vienna
April 26, 2024
In 2023, the trains of the Rail Cargo Group (RCG), a
rail freight transport of the Austrian ÖBB Group,
transported 78.5 million tonnes of cargo, with a
decrease of -11% on 2022, which is the sixth annual
Consecutive. Last year, the ÖBB announced today, the
Group cargo companies recorded revenues of 1.91
billion euros (-1.8%). Ebitda was
amounted to €123.8 million (-34.2%). The operating result is
negative state of -10.9 million compared to a profit
operating income of €34.5 million in 2022. The 2023 operating result is
positive status and amounted to €23.9 million compared to a
loss of -€27.2 million in 2022.
