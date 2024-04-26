ECSA, the EU production target of 40% for clean fuels for shipping is good

Yesterday's final approval by Parliament
Net-Zero Industry Act (NZIA), the European
net-zero emissions proposed on 16 March 2023 by the Commission
to strengthen the production of the technologies needed to
decarbonisation has been welcomed
of the European Shipowners' Association.
The legislative text approved with 361 votes in favour, 121
against and 45 abstentions provides that "in order to respond to the
security of supply issues, contributing to the
at the same time supporting the resilience of the energy system
and decarbonisation and modernisation efforts, is
It is necessary to increase the production capacity of
net-zero emission technologies in the Union', and provides, inter alia, for
the other, that, to this end, EU producers of fuels for
the maritime sector and aviation need to "further
developing, producing and deploying alternative fuels
in order to make a significant contribution to the
90% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions from the sector
by 2050". In addition, "the Union must
ensure that the regulatory environment and support framework for
producers of sustainable alternative fuel technologies for
the maritime sector and aviation enable these producers to
increase their production capacities along the entire
value chain of fuels, from the collection and supply of
raw materials up to mixing, including the
conversion and refining". To create conditions
for the production of net-zero emission technologies,
The law sets as a benchmark "at least 40%
of the Union's annual deployment needs
relevant technologies needed to achieve the objectives
climate and energy policy for 2030".
Particularly important - highlighted the European Community
Shipowners' Associations (ECSA) - is the fact that 'the
new law introduces a reference point for the Commission and
EU Member States in order to meet the
production capacity 40% of the diffusion needs of
clean fuels for transport. It is - he stressed
the shipowners' association - a fundamental step for
ensure that clean shipping fuels are returned
available on the market at an affordable price, as a prerequisite
for maritime transport to achieve its
provided for by the EU Maritime Fuel Regulation. Increase production and
the adoption of clean fuels for maritime transport - ha
observed the ECSA - is a top priority for the
European maritime transport'. "We will work closely
contact with the Commission - concluded the Secretary-General
of the association, Sotiris Raptis - to ensure that the
40% translates into immediate action'.