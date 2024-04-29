In the first three months of 2024, container traffic handled by COSCO Shipping Ports increased by +9.2%

In the first quarter of 2024, container traffic
handled by the port terminals of the Chinese group COSCO Shipping
Ports amounted to 25.6 million TEUs, a volume that
represents an increase of +9.2% over the same period of 2019.
2023 is the new record for this time of year. Traffic in the
Chinese terminals alone amounted to 17.6 million TEUs
(+11.3%), while traffic handled in the foreign terminals operated
from the group amounted to 8.0 million TEUs (+5.0%), volume
which represents a record for the first quarter of the year.
Among the group's terminals in the Mediterranean region, in the
In the first three months of 2024, traffic was down in the
Greek port of Piraeus where the company is wholly
subsidiary Piraeus Container Terminal handled 931 thousand TEUs
(-11.4%), in the Turkish port area of Istanbul, where the investee
Kumport Liman handled 297 thousand TEUs (-9.4%) and in the port
of Vado Ligure where the investee APM Terminals Vado has
handled 52 thousand TEUs (-24.8%), while
growth in the Egyptian port of Port Said, where the subsidiary Suez
Canal Container Terminal handled 1.0 million TEUs (+4.2%),
in Spanish ports where the subsidiary COSCO Shipping Ports (Spain)
Terminals handled 765 thousand TEUs (+4.3%) and in the port of Vado
Liguria, where the investee Reefer Terminal has handled more than
18 thousand TEUs (+27.9%).
In the first three months of this year, the group's revenues
amounted to $332.7 million (+1.4%). Operating profit
€50.7 million (-11.1%) and net profit €76.5 million
dollars (-1.4%).