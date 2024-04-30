In the first three months of 2024, the revenues of the Chinese shipping group COSCO returned to growth

After five quarters of sharp decline, in the first three months of 2019, the
2024 revenues of the Chinese shipping group COSCO Shipping Holdings
Co. returned to growth as they amounted to €48.3 billion
yuan ($6.7 billion), up +1.9% on the former
last year's quarter. The increase has been generated
the +10.5% increase in containerized cargo volumes
transported by the fleet, which amounted to 6.03 million
TEU, and the increase in the value of freight rates that generated revenues in the
Container shipping business segment only
equal to 46.5 billion yuan (+1.8%). On increasing volume
recorded a higher increase of +4.4% in
operating costs stood at 40.5 billion yuan.
In the first quarter of this year, operating profit was
state of 8.2 billion yuan, with a decrease of +17.2% on the same
period of 2023, with a contribution of 8.2 billion from shipping
containerized (-12.0%). Net profit stood at 7.7
billion yuan (-10.5%), of which 6.3 billion yuan (-17.2%) came from
from the containerized shipping business.
Of the 6.03 million TEUs transported by the group's fleet
in the first quarter of 2024, 1.17 million TEUs were
transported on Chinese domestic routes (+24.9%), 2.11 million
TEUs on other intra-Asian routes (+14.4%), 1.08 million TEUs
on transpacific routes (+9.7%), 959 thousand TEUs on transpacific routes
Asia-Europe (-9.2%) and 701 thousand TEUs on other international routes
(+12,0%). Revenue increases were recorded in these markets
with regard to transpacific services (12.5 billion yuan,
+21.2%), Asia-Europe services (€10.4 billion (+6.55 billion) and services
Chinese national bonds (2.8 billion, +0.6%), while the
revenues from other intra-Asian services (€11.2 billion
(-6.9%) and other international services (€6.3 billion, -15.4%).
The group's fleet is operated through the
COSCO Shipping Lines Co. and Orient Overseas Container Shipping
Lines (OOCL). If in the first quarter of 2024 the latter has
transported 1.8 million TEUs, an increase of +3.4%
(
of 12
April 2024), during the period the ships of COSCO Shipping Lines
transported 4.23 million TEUs (+13%), of which 1.17 million
of TEUs handled by Chinese domestic services (+24.9%), 1.25
million TEUs from other intra-Asian services (+16.7%), 630 thousand
TEUs from transpacific services (+17.1%), 600 thousand TEUs from services
Asia-Europe (-10.1%) and 576 thousand TEUs from other services
(+15.7%).
As a reminder, in the first three months of this year, the terminals
of COSCO Shipping Ports, which is the division of
port activities of the COSCO Shipping Holdings Co. group,
handled container traffic of 25.6 million TEUs
(
of 29
April 2024).