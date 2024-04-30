The negative trend in ONE's economic performance continues, less marked

In the first quarter of this year, the downward trend in revenues
of the containerized shipping company Ocean Network Express
(ONE) in Singapore has eased as the turnover of
result of $3.86 billion, down by
-16.8% on the corresponding period of 2023. EBITDA and EBIT
668 million (-57.1%) and 223 million respectively.
(-81.2%) and net income amounted to $356 million
(-70,6%). In the first three months of 2024, the container fleet
of the company transported cargo volumes of three million
of TEU containers, with an increase of +15.6%.
In the full fiscal year 2023, which ended last year,
On 31 March, ONE recorded revenues of €14.5 billion
dollars, with a decrease of -50.4% on the annual year
previous. Ebitda was 2.0
billion (-87.5%), operating profit at €392 million (-97.4%) and
net income at $974 million (-93.5%). In the period April
2023-March 2024 The company's fleet carried 12.0
million TEUs (+8.5%).